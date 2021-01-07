Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $11.63 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

