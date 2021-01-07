NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $103.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.69. The stock has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.59. NetEase has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $105.80.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in NetEase by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

