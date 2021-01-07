Nesco Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NYSE:NSCO)

Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nesco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NSCO. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nesco from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of NYSE:NSCO opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $368.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 0.08. Nesco has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $69.26 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nesco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,307,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nesco by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nesco by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nesco by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

