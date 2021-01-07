Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of DoorDash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a positive rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.92.

DoorDash stock opened at $140.01 on Monday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $135.38 and a 1 year high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

