Nebulas Trading Up 13.2% Over Last Week (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $15.71 million and $2.16 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Allcoin, Neraex and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00046173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.00308166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00032147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,027.69 or 0.02802897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Nebulas

NAS is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,317,317 coins and its circulating supply is 57,781,795 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, Binance, LBank, Allcoin, Huobi, BCEX, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

