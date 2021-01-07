National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.40.

NYSE NSA traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,515. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $109.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

