National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut National Oilwell Varco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.81.

National Oilwell Varco stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.21. 47,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,224,678. National Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Oilwell Varco will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in National Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth about $1,640,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 705,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 363,925 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

