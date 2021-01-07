National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Downgraded to “Underperform” at BMO Capital Markets

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NHI has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.
Shares of NYSE:NHI traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.82. 13,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,887. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.85. National Health Investors has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $91.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.65.
In other news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $135,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National Health Investors Company Profile
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
