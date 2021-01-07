National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Downgraded to “Underperform” at BMO Capital Markets

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NHI has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.82. 13,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,887. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.85. National Health Investors has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $91.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.65.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.87 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $135,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

