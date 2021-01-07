Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Natera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Natera presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.09.

Shares of NTRA opened at $103.21 on Wednesday. Natera has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $112.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The company had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 19,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $1,634,924.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $486,506.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,451.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,748 shares of company stock valued at $40,027,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 602.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 51.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

