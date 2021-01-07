Narrative Reaches Market Capitalization of $43,055.83 (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Narrative token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Narrative has a market capitalization of $43,055.83 and approximately $33.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Narrative has traded up 46.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Narrative alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00025370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00111492 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.29 or 0.00468946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00049420 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00057368 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00225565 BTC.

About Narrative

Narrative’s genesis date was February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Narrative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Narrative and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.