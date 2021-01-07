Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NSSC opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $492.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $23.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

