Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NANO-X IMAGING LTD is a medical imaging technology company. NANO-X IMAGING LTD is based in Neve Ilan, Israel. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25. Nano-X Imaging has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $69.18.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter worth about $1,053,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter worth about $17,922,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter worth about $3,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

