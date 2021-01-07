MyWish (WISH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. MyWish has a market capitalization of $364,359.57 and approximately $16.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MyWish has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One MyWish token can currently be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MyWish alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00043561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.20 or 0.00310432 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00031820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.33 or 0.02771671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013208 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.