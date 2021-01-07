Mysterium Price Up 123.7% Over Last 7 Days (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $8.61 million and approximately $68,593.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 123.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.00293025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00030170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,073.26 or 0.02722507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012758 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium (CRYPTO:MYST) is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mysterium

Mysterium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.