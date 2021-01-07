Myrtle L. Jones Sells 4,449 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00.

Shares of HAL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.82. 15,983,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,655,923. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 88.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,965 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,960.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HAL. HSBC downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Tudor Pickering raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

