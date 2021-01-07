Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.03.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MUR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.87. 210,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,831,257. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $421.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 20,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,982.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,365 shares of company stock valued at $384,383. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 118.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $62,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $91,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

