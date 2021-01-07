Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of copper tube and fittings; brass and copper alloy rod, bar and shapes; aluminum and brass forgings; aluminum and copper impact extrusions; plastic fittings and valves; refrigeration valves and fittings; and fabricated tubular products. Mueller’s operations are located throughout the United States and in Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, and China. Mueller’s business is importantly linked to the construction of new homes; the improvement and reconditioning of existing homes and structures; and the commercial construction market which includes, office buildings, factories, hotels, hospitals, etc. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE MLI opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13. Mueller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $619.11 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Industries will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Mueller Industries news, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,365.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $209,160.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,259,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,986 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mueller Industries by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,046,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,510,000 after purchasing an additional 394,805 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,586,000 after acquiring an additional 144,194 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 908,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 38,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 13.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,362,000 after acquiring an additional 96,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 809,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,530,000 after acquiring an additional 40,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

