MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $91.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.81. 1,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,952. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.01. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $87.84.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

