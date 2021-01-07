Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $29.68 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.07. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

