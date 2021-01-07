Morgan Stanley Raises Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $46.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

WBS traded up $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $47.40. 14,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,370. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,671,000 after purchasing an additional 135,695 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 20.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,807,000 after purchasing an additional 461,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 80.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 27.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 141,172 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

