Morgan Stanley Increases Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $58.00

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.49. 2,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,744. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $52.43.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The business had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $446,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,135.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 12,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $617,809.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,773.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,926 shares of company stock worth $1,924,424 over the last ninety days. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 58.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 530,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,093,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

