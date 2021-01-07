Morgan Stanley Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,676,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691,008 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 343,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,888,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 257,589 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 203,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 195,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 774.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 90,340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

In related news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $99,247.50.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $4.16 on Thursday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.08.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.