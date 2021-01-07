Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,327 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Meridian Bioscience worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,261,000 after purchasing an additional 69,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,251,000 after purchasing an additional 262,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,356 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,731,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,263,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIVO shares. ValuEngine cut Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

VIVO stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $920.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.60. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $64.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.