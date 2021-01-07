Morgan Stanley Buys 32,376 Shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.53% of MIND C.T.I. worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in MIND C.T.I. in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDO opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. MIND C.T.I. Ltd has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $2.72.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 26.10%.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

