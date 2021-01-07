Morgan Stanley Analysts Give HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) a €66.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €61.71 ($72.61).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €66.65 ($78.41) on Wednesday. HelloFresh SE has a twelve month low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a twelve month high of €64.55 ($75.94). The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion and a PE ratio of 45.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.97.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

