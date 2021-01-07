Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $299.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

NYSE:MCO traded down $3.03 on Wednesday, reaching $281.35. 1,032,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.49 and its 200-day moving average is $282.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,620,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,547 shares of company stock valued at $28,845,276 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Moody’s by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,407,000 after buying an additional 26,224 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Moody’s by 131.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 10.8% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

