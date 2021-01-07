MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech Sells 221 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total transaction of $77,361.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,707.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Cedric Pech sold 528 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $182,138.88.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total transaction of $157,643.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $335.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.54. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $399.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 185.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 264.5% during the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.08.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

