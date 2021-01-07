MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech Sells 221 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total transaction of $77,361.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,707.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 4th, Cedric Pech sold 528 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $182,138.88.
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total transaction of $157,643.59.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $335.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.54. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $399.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 185.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 264.5% during the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.08.
MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
