MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 4,709 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $1,624,887.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,011,151.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 14,096 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total transaction of $3,863,572.64.

On Friday, October 16th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 813 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $221,591.28.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 15 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $4,088.40.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $335.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.37. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $399.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.54.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The business had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MongoDB by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

