Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Get Mondi alerts:

Shares of Mondi stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.05. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.