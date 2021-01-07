MonaCoin (MONA) Market Capitalization Tops $104.28 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. MonaCoin has a market cap of $104.28 million and approximately $14.11 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00004025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000491 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000155 BTC.

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

