Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Trading Up 6.3%

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)’s stock price was up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.12. Approximately 1,263,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,112,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Several research analysts have commented on MWK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Sidoti started coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $417.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWK. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth about $350,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 61,025 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

