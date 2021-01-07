Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Trading Up 6.3%

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)’s stock price was up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.12. Approximately 1,263,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,112,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Several research analysts have commented on MWK shares. BidaskClub raised Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $417.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Group by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 61,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

