Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MBT. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, New Street Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

MBT stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.10 by $4.18. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBT. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 190.3% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 87.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.