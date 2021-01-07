Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc (MIX.L) (LON:MIX) Shares Gap Down to $60.50

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc (MIX.L) (LON:MIX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.50, but opened at $57.50. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc (MIX.L) shares last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 6,350 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc (MIX.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.40%.

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc is a venture capital trust which specializes in investments in mature stage investments in unquoted companies. However, it can co-invest in larger mature unquoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the United Kingdom. It initially invests from £0.02 million ($0.03 million) to £1 million ($1.56 million) in its portfolio companies.

