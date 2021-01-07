Mmtec (NASDAQ:MTC) Trading 17.5% Higher

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s stock price traded up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $1.81. 3,283,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 1,180,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.

Mmtec Company Profile

Mmtec, Inc develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

