MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.62

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and traded as high as $25.74. MMA Capital shares last traded at $24.83, with a volume of 49,583 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.69 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 171.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 134,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMA Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMAC)

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on investments in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

