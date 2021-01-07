MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.41

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 21488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “b” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth about $2,742,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.

