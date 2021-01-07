Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to Neutral

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MLND opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.06. Millendo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $9.88.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Millendo Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLND. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

