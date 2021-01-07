Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) CEO Leonard Osser Sells 59,668 Shares

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) CEO Leonard Osser sold 59,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $134,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Leonard Osser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Leonard Osser sold 16,300 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $36,512.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.89. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.05.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the second quarter worth $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the second quarter worth $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the second quarter worth $142,000.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Milestone Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

