Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) to Issue None Dividend of $0.05

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend by 7.5% over the last three years.

MPB opened at $23.82 on Thursday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $26.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MPB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

