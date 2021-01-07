MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 12.1%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s share price rose 12.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $483.02 and last traded at $480.55. Approximately 1,524,560 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,365,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $428.63.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4,004.58 and a beta of 1.56.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.26 million.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $111,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,350 shares of company stock valued at $42,936,631. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 95.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 208.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 325.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 33,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 25,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

