Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.65

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.65 and last traded at $78.34, with a volume of 285904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.11.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.81.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,059,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,277 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,368,000 after acquiring an additional 674,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $312,968,000 after acquiring an additional 407,484 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

