MetLife (NYSE:MET) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.82.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.03. 87,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,685,287. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. MetLife has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $28,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.