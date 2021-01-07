Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of MEI traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.52. 19,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,508. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

In other Methode Electronics news, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $595,885.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $458,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,705,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,026. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 363.5% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 30,646 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Methode Electronics by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Methode Electronics by 68.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 342,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 139,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

