Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Scotiabank lowered Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 410,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 2.22. Methanex has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Methanex will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the third quarter worth $682,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 6.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 515,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 30,034 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 153.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

