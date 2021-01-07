Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) PT Raised to $46.00 at B. Riley

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $105.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,500 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 10,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,588.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $1,241,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,356 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.