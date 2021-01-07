Meta 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.42 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Meta has a total market capitalization of $18.87 million and approximately $8.42 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta token can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00003473 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meta has traded 49.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00025332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00110974 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.24 or 0.00450382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00226754 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00053666 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,964,945 tokens. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

Buying and Selling Meta

Meta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

