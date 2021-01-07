Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

MLAB opened at $289.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 13.74. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $181.90 and a one year high of $293.81.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.67. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $31.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Kelly sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $199,450.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,056.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Sakys sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $285,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $2,153,420. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

MLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.33.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

