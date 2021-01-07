Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Rating Increased to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was upgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -108.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.05 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $29,938,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2,660.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 240,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,997,000 after buying an additional 232,161 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $8,977,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 387,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,865,000 after buying an additional 193,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 228,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 159,954 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.