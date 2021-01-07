Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 156,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,582 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $181,308.04. Insiders sold a total of 10,548 shares of company stock worth $807,018 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day moving average of $76.22. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

